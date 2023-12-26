Ladies and gentlemen, 2023 is days away from coming to an end and there are a bunch of things we’d love to see in 2024. One of those is new information on All American season six . This time last year, fans were pushing through a mid-season break for the show’s fifth season . This time around, they’re simply waiting on a start date for season six. Though information for the upcoming season is limited, here’s everything we know so far about All American season six.

There still isn’t an official date for All American season six, but the new season should be here sooner rather than later. The Hollywood Reporter previously said that CW aims for an April 2024 premiere date, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Yes, the series was renewed for a sixth season in January 2023. “Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” Brad Schwartz, CW’s entertainment president, said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter . “All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, [executive producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

All American Season 6: Who Is In It?

Season six of All American will feature one absence: Taye Diggs as Coach Baker. Diggs’ character was killed off the show in a school bus accident in season five episode 12. Most recently, it was announced that Kamar de los Reyes, who played Coach Montes on the show, passed away on Christmas Eve following a battle with cancer. It is unknown at the moment if his death affected his scheduled presence in season six. All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll honored Reyes in a statement to Deadline, saying he “brought so much love, light and joy to the set every day, even during his final days.” She added, “He truly was a gift. One we will cherish forever.”

Aside from the aforementioned names, the cast for All American season six will remain the same. That includes Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace Jame.

There will also be Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Jalyn Hall as Dillon James, Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Simeon Daise as Jabari Long, Miya Horcher as Jaymee, and Morris Chestnut as Rick Barnes.

All American Season 6 Plot: What’s It About?

CW has yet to reveal the official synopsis for All American season six, but there are plenty of storylines from season five that will continue in season six. In the season five finale, we see Patience get stabbed by her stalker Miko in the Baker house all while Coop is on her way to confess her longstanding feelings to Patience. Spencer and Olivia’s long-awaited reconnection will finally begin in season six after he expresses his true feelings to Olivia in the season five finale.

Asher and Jaymee learn that they will be having a baby boy, and Jayme also learns that the ring in the beach house was not Asher’s, but rather, Jordan’s. He used it to propose to Layla who joyfully said yes after being at a loss for words.

There will be plenty of highs and lows in season six, especially as the group moves on from Coach Baker’s death, but you can be sure that all of it combined will be entertaining.