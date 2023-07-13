CW’s All-American was green-lit for a sixth season at the top of 2023, but now, it seems like the show won’t arrive during its usual time during the year. A new report from Variety revealed that CW moved All-American season six to midseason and the change was confirmed by the platform. It’s reported that the change was made as a result of the current writers strike for fair wages. All-American normal spot in the schedule was replaced by unscripted shows and reality competitions like FBoy Island, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Masters Of Illusion, and World’s Funniest Animals.

The move from CW may suggest that the platform hopes the strike is over by the beginning of 2024. However, with SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ guild, failing to reach a deal of their own, it now leaves room for actors to strike as well.

The change from CW for All-American is just the latest decision that affected a show under the All-American umbrella. It was recently announced that though All-American: Homecoming would be renewed for season three, the show would also have to downsize its season from 20 episodes to just 13. All-American: Homecoming also had to make changes to its cast and that resulted in Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette no longer being series regulars for the show. Additionally, the status of Camille Hyde, who plays Thea Mays, is undecided at the moment as her role could also change ahead of season three.