The Internet’s Been Busy

So by now we’ve all seen the new Nike ad with Tiger Woods and his dead father’s voice, yes? As with anything that’s crappy and corporate and getting shoved down our throats, the Internet has had a field day with changing the audio that goes with Tiger’s serious face. Kissing Suzy Kolber and Best Week Ever have both collected some of the best spoofs (the Christian Bale outburst always gets me), Throwing Things remixed it with Alec Baldwin’s “rude little pig” call, and the “Smack Her with a Dick” remix is a strange delight. But my favorite one has to be the video above, from No Money Down. I mean, “The Simpsons” and cats? That’s always gonna win.

Update: Snaps to Grimey for this picture: