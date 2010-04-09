The Internet’s Been Busy

#Tiger Woods #Commercials #The Simpsons
04.09.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

So by now we’ve all seen the new Nike ad with Tiger Woods and his dead father’s voice, yes? As with anything that’s crappy and corporate and getting shoved down our throats, the Internet has had a field day with changing the audio that goes with Tiger’s serious face. Kissing Suzy Kolber and Best Week Ever have both collected some of the best spoofs (the Christian Bale outburst always gets me), Throwing Things remixed it with Alec Baldwin’s “rude little pig” call, and the “Smack Her with a Dick” remix is a strange delight. But my favorite one has to be the video above, from No Money Down. I mean, “The Simpsons” and cats? That’s always gonna win.

Update: Snaps to Grimey for this picture:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tiger Woods#Commercials#The Simpsons
TAGSadsCOMMERCIALSSportsTHE SIMPSONSTIGER WOODS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP