Amy Schumer found herself caught up in a controversy on Monday morning, and because celebrities are just like us, she did what a lot of people do when they’re in trouble: Point out somebody else acting even worse.

The comedian became the target of backlash after she made a joke about Nicole Kidman in a now-deleted Instagram post. In attempt to bounce back from the controversy, Schumer fired off an apology where she trolled Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for their letters of support for Danny Masterson.

Via Page Six, who captured a screengrab of Schumer’s post before it was also deleted:

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” the “I Feel Pretty” star, 42, told her followers. “I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” she sarcastically continued, adding the hashtag “#takingtimetoheal.”

As for the initial joke that caused Schumer’s comments to be filled up with angry fans, the comedian joked about the robotic facial expression on Kidman’s face while the actress was attending the U.S. Open.

“This how human sit,” Schumer reportedly wrote. She was quickly accused of being “mean” and “cyberbullying” the Lioness star before Schumer eventually pulled the post. The Kutcher and Kunis quip was her attempt at a recovery, and apparently, Schumer wasn’t committed to that bit either.

