Amy Schumer Explores The Beautiful And Inspiring Miracle Of Childbirth On ‘SNL’

#Amy Schumer #SNL
05.13.18 31 mins ago

Childbirth is beautiful they say. A miracle. The most incredible moment of your life, they say. You’ll be changed forever by its glory. The fascinating reality of The Day You Were Born, however, is that it’s a bloody, poopy, mess of a time. People are screaming, rushing around with tools, your mother was possibly freaking out, or not. Perhaps she was calm. It could’ve been the drugs. This SNL sketch starring Amy Schumer gets down to the brass tacks of childbirth.

So please, remember on this Mother’s Day that yes, you’re her little child and she loves you so much, but that day was quite possibly one of the horrific of your parents’ lives. There is something called “perineal tears.” That’s all. You can look them up, but they are real and that reality will never come up during your Mother’s Day dinner.

So love her. Love your mother, because she will keep the incredible feelings of childbirth from you until you absolutely need to know the details, and by then, it’s quite possibly too late. And then you will become parents, and your children will maybe give you flowers, or chocolates, and it will be for reasons they’ll never understand.*

*Because your butt was torn bringing them into the world.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amy Schumer#SNL
TAGSAMY SCHUMERSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP