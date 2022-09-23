Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik will bring Blonde to Netflix on September 28. As you’re undoubtedly aware, the film’s not a standard biopic but an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ expansive novel about a somewhat fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe. The film’s gathered up mixed reviews with a hefty dose of praise for de Armas, and it’s worth noting that even Chris Evans was bowled over by the star’s transformation and couldn’t tell subject from actor apart by looking at a photo.

The film also received an NC-17 rating with Dominik reacting by calling this an unwarranted case of “Eisenhower morality” in an age where Cardi B’s “WAP” ruled the charts. Still, Dominik declared that the film contains something “to offend everyone,” and Ana De Armas is now here (in a new Variety cover feature) to talk about her trepidation for what scenes will go viral once the film streams. As Variety indicates, she brought up the subject on her own, and it involves nude scenes. She’s upset about what will happen but told herself that she cannot control the situation, which… oh boy:

“I know what’s going to go viral,” she says, “and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

De Armas continued, saying that she filmed scenes for this movie that she never would have otherwise done, and “I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew.” The film earned a 14-minute standing ovation at the recent Venice Film Festival, and hopefully, audiences will handle the situation maturely when they see Ana’s transformation for themselves on September 28.

