Fake heiress Anna Delvey/Sorokin/whatever-her-name-really-is recently revealed that she enjoyed Julia Garner’s take on her f*cked-up accent in Inventing Anna, but things aren’t going well at all for Delvey at this moment. After spending about four years in prison (including at Rikers Island) for fleecing some of New York’s deepest high-society pockets, Delvey emerged into a New York ICE detention center because she had overstayed her visa. She subsequently contracted Covid-19 and felt the sickest that she’d been “in years” from the virus.

Now, things have grown worse for Anna Delvey. The New York Post reported that officials (on Monday night) plopped her onto a plane bound for Frankfurt, Germany. She’d appealed the deportation, but here’s what’s happening now:

Sorokin, 31, is said to be furious about the deportation, according to one close source, as she had put in an appeal to remain in the US. The appeal was meant to be heard on April 19. She has been at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, since March 25 for allegedly overstaying her visa.

This situation’s not exactly turning her fate around, so that Anna Delvey can claim to be waiting on wire transfers here in the U.S. She’ll have to pull those stunts elsewhere, although it’s likely that people around the globe are wise to her game, given that Inventing Anna has been sitting in Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for weeks. The New York Post got ahold of Neffatari Davis (“Neff” in the series, portrayed by Alexis Floyd), who relayed that Anna “has a good heart, but she has a dark, twisted mind.” Well, that’s one way to put it.

