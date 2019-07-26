HBO

Game of Thrones may be over (for now), but the fascination with the long-running HBO series continues to live on amid ongoing backlash to the final season. One thing fans can more or less agree on, though, was the absolute crushing badassery on display by Arya Stark, portrayed by Maisie Williams. This was most evident in the The Battle of Winterfell episode (“The Long Night”) where Arya laid waste to the Night King, thereby felling his entire army with a single stab to the gut.

Unfortunately, due to the dark cinematography in the episode, it was difficult to comprehend exactly how much heavy lifting (no pun intended) that Williams did in the actions scenes leading up to the climax. But on Friday morning, the Night King himself, Vladimír Furdík, tweeted the following video, “Arya fight choreography, rehearsal vs. episode,” which gives an idea of just how hard homegirl had to train for those fight scenes.

Given that production took place in the dead of winter, Williams even had to rehearse wearing a bulky parka, which ostensibly would have made training for those scenes even more difficult. Fans were likewise impressed (or amused, given the source of the clip).

