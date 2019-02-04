FX

Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz recently broke the news to Atlanta fans that season 3 wasn’t shooting yet, despite this being the optimal time to do so. She chalked up the delay to the busy schedules of everyone, including Donald Glover, who’s still on his “This Is America Tour,” which makes scriptwriting difficult. Beetz said there were a few episodes that had been written, but yup, no shooting anytime soon, and FX has confirmed that the show’s running behind schedule to the Television Critics Association on Monday.

How long of a delay will there be? FX chief John Landgraf revealed that it’s becoming increasingly clear that 2020 will be the new target, and the series won’t be in contention for the 2019 Emmy’s season. Landgraf revealed that writers are at work, but Glover has had to push his passion project back for many reasons. Also, FX would prefer to crank out quality over quantity:

“As you might imagine, Donald Glover is sort of the king of all media, and he just has had an incredibly complicated life. He’s had personal things he’s had to deal with, from injuries to other things I’d rather not say publicly that just have to do with not with his personal life but his extended family … We have so many things now that don’t cycle back on a regular basis … From my standpoint, I wish for the fans as well as for us that we could get everything back on an annual basis but, again, you just have to make a decision about quantity over quality at a certain point — and we’re just erring on the side of quality.”

Indeed, some things are worth the wait, and fans will eventually appreciate a delayed return over a subpar project, or at least, one would hope that’s the case. With Beetz’s career also accelerating with the Joker standalone movie, it’s grown that much harder to nail everyone into schedules. Regardless, the good news is that season 3 hasn’t been shelved at all, and this simply gives other shows a chance to shine on year-end best-of lists. And while Atlanta won’t officially be at the Emmys anytime soon, no one has said that Teddy Perkins can’t show up again.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)