Parks and Recreation aired its final episode nearly five years ago — on February 24, 2015 to be exact. But its impact continues to be felt. To wit: Galentine’s Day, the ladies-centric response to Valentine’s Day hatched in the Season 2 episode of the same name, just celebrated its tenth anniversary. And to ring it in, as noticed by Entertainment Weekly, co-star Aubrey Plaza posted a mini-Parks and Rec reunion with her, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and frequent guest star and scene-stealer Kathryn Hahn.

Not unlike Seinfeld’s Festivus, Galentine’s Day has evolved from a joke made on a fictional comedy program into an almost-official holiday. It made its world debut on the 16th episode of the show’s second season, which aired on February 11. The holiday itself was supposed to take place two days after that. Let Poehler’s Leslie Knope explain:

“Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. … It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

Poehler also got in on the Galentine’s Day social media love, posting a still from the episode on her own Instagram account.

Despite getting its name scoring the title spot, Galentine’s Day itself was only mentioned in the episode’s cold open. You may remember the remainder as the one where Leslie helps reunite her mom (Pamela Reed) with an old flame, played by John Larroquette and who winds up being a little less than the masculine ideal she had long remembered him as. In any case, happy Galentine’s Day to you and yours!

