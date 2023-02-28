Aubrey Plaza‘s big night at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards included presenting an award with her new BFF Jenna Ortega and winning an award with her The White Lotus friends. While on stage to accept Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Plaza looked visibly annoyed after co-star Jon Gries whispered something to her. Was he channeling Greg and being a total dick? Nope. He was looking out for her, uh, underboob.

Gries informed Page Six that Plaza was “being blocked by about 15 people,” so he told her to “look to the front.” But not before adding that she “might want to fix that first,” referring to her dress. Plaza mouthed “Jesus Christ,” which was her “just being funny,” Gries explained. “I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing. That’s her humor. She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that’s her biting wit.”

Everyone who thought Plaza was annoyed has never watched an episode of Parks and Recreation, or The White Lotus, or basically anything she’s ever been in. Except for the time she was on The Drew Barrymore Show and called the host her mommy. That was just cute.

(Via Page Six)