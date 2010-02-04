AWWW… PUPPY BOWL STARTING LINEUP!

Now tell me, which one of these dogs would you want to have as your wide receiver on your football team?

This Sunday, Animal Planet will once again air its Super Bowl halftime tradition, the Puppy Bowl (Puppy Bowl VI, to be specific). I admit, I’m disappointed that the puppies don’t wear uniforms or play an actual game of football, but it’s pretty hard to not be affected by a bunch of adorable puppies playing together.

And now you can look at the all the puppies who will be participating. I’ve pulled a couple of my favorites here, but you can see the entire lineup starting here. WARNING: lots of cute little fuzziness at that link. Even the bullsh*t tiny dogs like Pomeranians and Yorkshire terriers and their ilk are kinda cute as puppies. Man, I’m always amazed at how much I can love medium-sized and big dogs but feel nothing for tiny dogs whatsoever. I’d punt my neighbor’s chihuahuas off the roof if I got the chance.