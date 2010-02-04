AWWW… PUPPY BOWL STARTING LINEUP!

Now tell me, which one of these dogs would you want to have as your wide receiver on your football team?
This Sunday, Animal Planet will once again air its Super Bowl halftime tradition, the Puppy Bowl (Puppy Bowl VI, to be specific). I admit, I’m disappointed that the puppies don’t wear uniforms or play an actual game of football, but it’s pretty hard to not be affected by a bunch of adorable puppies playing together.
And now you can look at the all the puppies who will be participating. I’ve pulled a couple of my favorites here, but you can see the entire lineup starting here. WARNING: lots of cute little fuzziness at that link. Even the bullsh*t tiny dogs like Pomeranians and Yorkshire terriers and their ilk are kinda cute as puppies. Man, I’m always amazed at how much I can love medium-sized and big dogs but feel nothing for tiny dogs whatsoever. I’d punt my neighbor’s chihuahuas off the roof if I got the chance.
“Yes, Animal Planet? I’d like to host one of these puppy bowls. My name? Mexico. M-E-X-I-C-O. First name, Ron.”
I hope they have a bloodhound puppy with a miniature Sherlock Holmes hat and a little pipe.
If there’s not a puppy with a Saints jersey named Bichon Brees then they screwed the marketing pooch.
Hopefully they keep these puppies hydrated during the game so they don’t have a Korey Springer Spaniel case on their hands.
Is their a collie named Austin?
/surprised the Austin Collie reference lasted this long.
Oh, Everyones placing bets on the superbowl, one mention of puppy bowl and my bookie looks at me like i’m fuckin retarded.
Rumor has it Fava is considering retirement after this game.
These dogs only agreed to participate because they thought the Super Bowl was a giant toilet.
Instead of penalty flags, the players will actually get hit in the nose with a newspaper.
In last year’s Puppy Bowl, a player pretended to urinate on the goalpost after a touchdown, which was then disparaged as a “disgusting act.”
Chloe and Chamomile? It’s bad enough hipsters are naming their kids sh!t like this, don’t take it out on your dogs too!
It’s all fun and games until Michael Vick comes out and starts up some shit with the players.
Must. Buy. Pedigree.
Was Hank Baskett hounded on media day because he’s married to that little bitch?
All I know is always bet on the black dog.
For my team, I want the one who doesn’t carry around loaded weapons. I couldn’t handle shooting my own dog, I don’t think I’ll be able to watch one shoot himself.
“Man, I’m always amazed at how much I can love medium-sized and big dogs but feel nothing for tiny dogs whatsoever. I’d punt my neighbor’s chihuahuas off the roof if I got the chance.”
That is because you are a person of taste and refinement. Little yap dogs are an abomination.
Mike Vick thinks they don’t got no fight en em.
Jesus Christ that’s a cute fucking link.
also Matt, I grew up with irish wolfhounds and a rottie/dane mix and when I moved to my house in town and not in the country i got a jrt/shih tsu mix (more jrt than anything, jrt with an underbite) and i fucking love that dog. Tastes can change.
/dick joke
Hey, just to clarify, the Puppy Bowl takes place over the course of the entire game, right? Because I’ve been looking forward to the Kitten Halftime Spectacular all year. Fuck watching half of The Who wheeze their way through the CSI soundtrack.
Love it!!!!!!! Such a cute program!