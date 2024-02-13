The first rule about going on a podcast is to not say anything that could potentially come back to haunt you later. This is easier for normal folks and harder for celebrities who are on the verge of becoming “too famous.” Unfortunately for Ayo Edebiri, she has started to reach that point!

Edebiri made headlines earlier this month when clips of her dissing JLo on a podcast resurfaced. The comedian appeared on “Scam Goddess” in 2020 when she claimed Lopez’s career is “one long scam” only to be hosting a Saturday Night Live episode featuring JLo four years later. Life comes at you fast. Luckily, JLo is being cool about it.

The singer/ Kid’s Choice Award winner told Variety that Edebiri apologized before their episode. “[Ayo] was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things,” Lopez told Variety. “She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f*cking sorry, it was so awful of me.'” It seems like there is no bad blood between them now, or Edebiri is just a really good actress and can cry on command. Either way, JLo will be fine! Edebiri even poked fun at the ordeal during a sketch.

Even though Edebiri was “mortified,” Lopez said she wasn’t really offended by the comments. “It’s funny. I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me.” Maybe now Lopez can introduce Edebiri to fellow Bostonian Ben Affleck.

