The Mandalorian showrunner John Favreau stopped by the latest “Binging with Babish” episode to talk about the true breakout star of the bounty hunting show’s second season: Those Baby Yoda cookies. While talking with Chef Andrew Rea, Favreau revealed that, yes, the cookies are an homage to blue milk, Luke Skywalker’s drink of choice in Star Wars: A New Hope. He also broke down how the Baby Yoda treats were made for the episode, and the unintended consequence of making kids go crazy for macarons.

According to Favreau, the prop master for The Mandalorian wanted more specifics on what the cookies should like, which resulted in him baking macarons for Episode 12: The Siege. “But not a full macaron, not the sandwich, just like one half of the sandwich,” Favreau explained. The cookies also weren’t the tastiest in real life, but the kids watching at home don’t know that, and man, did they want those cookies, which don’t come cheap. Via Comic Book:

“It didn’t really have much flavor. It was kind of a blue raspberry a little bit, but again, because it’s on a film set, you’re not worried so much about the taste. It’s about the look. What I also found out now that everybody loves – especially, kids love to nerd out on the stuff in the show – that little kids might want to eat macarons, because it’s what Baby Yoda is eating. I later realized that macarons, when you buy them, could be several dollars each. So it’s an expensive thing.”

Fortunately, Chef Rea whipped up an more affordable alternative, the Sky Blue Vanilla Wafer. More importantly, Favreau made it a point to say that they are an “approved other alternative recipes” so the kids “are still eating what Baby Yoda’s eating.” Although, that’s not exactly the most ringing endorsement when you remember that the little guy was eating Frog Lady eggs and spiders just a few episodes back.

Watch the full segment with Favreau above, or jump straight to the 8:20 mark for the Sky Blue Vanilla Wafer recipe.

(Via Binging with Babish & Comic Book)