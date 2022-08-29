Barbie Ferreira‘s career is clearly doing just fine without Euphoria. Mere days after announcing that she won’t be returning for Season 3 of the HBO series, which was reportedly plagued with behind-the-scenes drama, Ferreira has already locked down a new role at Amazon. The former Euphoria cast member has joined the film House of Spoils, a psychological thriller starring Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and produced by Blumhouse Television.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Per Amazon, Spoils follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant, a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate, where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts … and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, who threatens to sabotage her at every turn. Ferreira’s character is described as a hopeful but sharp-tongued sous chef, but how she figures into the plot is being kept under the cloche.

As for why Ferreira left Euphoria, the young actress saw her character, Kat, get noticeably pushed into the background in Season 2, which had a troubled production. According to reports, Ferreira allegedly stormed off set after an argument with the series’ controversial creator, Sam Levinson, which reportedly resulted in her character having less screen time.

While Ferreira has previously denied any tension with Levinson, her sudden exit from Euphoria suggests that the numerous reports of production drama during the grueling Season 2 shoot were probably more truth than rumor.

