Back in May, word broke that, after a single season, Ruby Rose would be leaving her post as the star of DC’s CW show Batwoman. The reason for the actress’ decision was reportedly less than amicable, and although they would be replacing her with both a new actress and a new character, they wouldn’t be killing her off. As per EW, they’ve found the new Batwoman, and, like the casting of Rose, it’s another milestone.

Javicia Leslie, one of the stars of God Friended Me, will now lead the show, which will follow a character named Ryan Wilder, who’s described as “nothing like Kate Kane.” Here’s more from the official character description:

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

When Rose was cast in the role, she became the first out LGBTQ+ protagonist in a superhero show. Leslie’s casting makes her the first black woman to assume such a role, and it sounds like they’ll be retaining the show’s queer aspect. In a statement, Leslie wrote, “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

