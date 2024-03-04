Baywatch is making another comeback, but this time, the iconic lifeguard franchise is going to back to its roots with an all-new reboot series. After a failed 2017 movie starring The Rock, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario, Fremantle has tapped TV veteran Lara Olsen to bring a new version of Baywatch to Fox.

Famously starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, the original Baywatch ran from 1989 to 1999. Along the way, the franchise attempted a spinoff with Baywatch: Nights before the franchise retooled itself with Baywatch: Hawaii starring Jason Momoa, who would very much like to forget his time on the show, which ended in 2001. Now, nearly 13 years later, Baywatch will attempt to ride a wave of nostalgia into ratings gold and pretend the whole movie thing never happened.

Here’s the official logline for the reboot series via Variety:

Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.

According to Variety, Baywatch showrunner Olsen has experience reviving TV series from the late 80s and early 90s. She worked on both the 90210 and Beauty and the Beast reboots for The CW. She also credits on Spinning Out, Reign, Life Unexpected, and Private Practice.

(Via Variety)