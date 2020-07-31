AMC
‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk And Rhea Seehorn Are Commiserating Over Their Emmy Snubs

The 2020 Emmy nominations were announced earlier this week, and aside from an inexplicable number of nominations for Quibi programming, the Emmy voters did a mostly decent job given the huge amount of content with which they had to deal. The Emmy voters hit the most important bases (Watchmen, Schitt’s Creek, Ramy) and didn’t make too many unworthy choices, The Morning Show may have been a rare exception, although even the Apple+ drama is good, just not perhaps Emmy-worthy.

In fact, there were not a lot of egregious snubs, with one major exception: Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, as well as her co-star Bob Odenkirk, who was also wrongly snubbed, although he at least has a number of past nominations. Nominating the series for Best Drama, as well as for its writing, and overlooking Seehorn and Odenkirk was a real head scratcher, and social media was left more than a little confounded. Rhea Seehorn was brilliant on this season of Saul, and while that is true in every season, it was even more remarkable in Saul’s fifth season given the pivot her character had to make.

One actor who agreed as much as anyone was Seehorn’s co-star, Bob Odenkirk, who witnessed Seehorn’s brilliance on set every single day. He took to Twitter to note the snub while also showing his appreciation for the nominations the show did receive.

Seehorn likewise offered consoling words to Odenkirk, while also appropriately expressing gratitude for those who did receive nominations, like Giancarlo Esposito.

On a more positive note, Giancarlo Esposito — sporting an apparent pandemic beard — was thrilled with his double Emmy nominations for both Saul and The Mandalorian.

Maybe the key to getting Seehorn a nomination is to get her a guest role in season two of The Mandalorian, because otherwise, the Emmy’s refusal to nominate her is getting ridiculous. At least, however, voters has one more season of Saul in which to make up for it.

