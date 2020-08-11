Nothing is coincidental on Better Call Saul (or Breaking Bad, for that matter). Every action has a purpose, every name is one worth remembering. There’s a reason we read too much into every episode, including last season’s “Bad Choice Road,” where Kim quits Schweikart and Cokely and on her way out, she grabs something from her office: a bottle stopper. Specifically, a bottle stopper from Zafiro Anejo, the same tequila brand that Jimmy and Kim, posing as Viktor and Giselle, used to con Ken in season three.

Remember what I said about nothing being coincidental:

Asked for a final cryptic tease for the final run, [co-creator Peter] Gould references the item that Kim retrieved from her office on her way out the door of corporate law. “Keep your eye on the bottle stopper,” he said.

Like most things in the greater Better Call Saul universe, Zafiro Anejo also has an association with death, as it was used by Gus Fring on Breaking Bad to poison the Juárez Cartel, including leader Eladio Vuente. No wonder we’re terrified for Kim.

Speaking of death!

Gould wouldn’t give away anything specific about the final season, but he did tell Entertainment Weekly, “Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: ‘What does this man deserve?’ Not just: ‘What’s going to happen to him?,’ but ‘What would be a deserving end to this? Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?’ Obviously the end for everybody is death, but that may not be where we leave this guy.” He’s going to wish he still was working at a mall Cinnabon by the finale.

