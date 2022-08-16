[This post contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul finale]

It’s hard, maybe even impossible, to not compare the final episodes of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Outside of both being set in the same Albuquerque universe, the ads-heavy “Saul Gone” (a great name for a finale) featured many familiar faces from Breaking Bad beyond Saul Goodman and Mike Ehrmantraut, like Walter White, Marie Schrader, and Blanca Gomez. The death of Hank Schrader also played a major role in the episode, but co-creator Peter Gould told Rolling Stone that he wanted the Better Call Saul finale to have a “different feel” than the conclusion of Breaking Bad.

“When I thought of [Breaking Bad finale] ‘Felina,’ mostly what I thought of was, it’s such a big, rip-roaring episode that [creator Vince Gilligan] wrote and directed. It was so right for Breaking Bad. I knew that the ending of this show was going to have a different feel,” he explained. “Felina” has neo-Nazis, a machine gun shootout, and poisoned coffee — “Saul Gone” is a quieter, more reflective (and more depressing) affair.

Gould continued:

“It did feel right to have these two guys, Saul and Walt, in one last scene, which kind of touches on their reluctance to really be honest with themselves about what they’ve done and who they are, and what their true regrets are. Neither one of them can really quite bring himself to speak the truth.”

If I had a time machine, I would use it to go back to last night and re-watch the Saul finale for the first time all over again. Also, Saul’s Warren Buffett idea. That, too.

