After The Queen’s Gambit premiered on Netflix, there was a 125 percent increase in purchases of chess sets. Cinnabon hasn’t revealed if the chain got an Anya Taylor-Joy-like boost in sales following the first Gene episode of Better Call Saul season six, but they sold at least one: me. And I’ll go again on August 15, the day of the series finale, when Cinnabon gives away a free treat in honor of the conclusion of the best show on TV.

That Monday, Better Call Saul fans (the haters are welcome, too) can get a free Center of the Roll, which is described as the “ooegy-gooey center of the brand’s classic cinnamon roll,” using the coupon code CALLSAUL through the Cinnabon app. (That same code can also be used for a free 30-day trial of AMC+.) Here’s how it works:

TO UNLOCK THE OFFER:

1. Open the Cinnabon app & sign into Cinnabon Rewards

2. Tap “Unlock a Code” and enter CALLSAUL

It’s funny how Cinnabon is forever synonymous with Better Call Saul because of a throwaway line from Breaking Bad: “If I’m lucky, a month from now – best-case scenario – I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha.” I’m still waiting on Boyd Crowder’s Dairy Queen, though…

To find a Cinnabon, go to the nearest abandoned mall. Or check the website.