I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: it’s always a good idea to rewatch last season’s finale before the new season’s premiere. This is extra true when the TV show has been away for over two years, like Better Call Saul. But if you don’t have time to re-watch the finale, you can always read our recap of the episode or — because in the immortal words of Penny from Happy Endings, “Reading is stupid, TV rules” — check out AMC’s helpful video summary of everything that happened in season five.

It’s 15 minutes of Saul schemes, Kim breaking bad, and Mike doing Mike things, like scowling and furrowing his brows. The recap ends with Nacho helping to stage an unsuccessful raid of Lalo’s house and Kim shooting her finger guns at Saul, followed by a reminder of where we left Cinnabon Gene. “Say… it.” “Better Call Saul.”

Speaking of Gene, Bob Odenkirk wouldn’t say how Saul ends up in Omaha, but he did offer his theory for what happens to Kim (this was before he read the series finale script). “I don’t think she dies,” the Emmy nominee said. “I think she’s in Albuquerque, and she’s still practicing law. He’s still crossing paths with her. To me, that would fuel his desire to be on billboards everywhere, because he wants her to see him.”

Better Call Saul returns on April 18, followed by the second half of the season on July 11.