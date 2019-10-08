The third season of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s hilarious animated series Big Mouth debuted last week. It’s just as great as the previous two seasons were and Netflix knows it, judging by the fact that they’ve already renewed it and granted it a spin-off program. Even so, sometimes the best and brightest that television comedy has to offer can get things wrong, which is precisely what happened when viewers witnessed the introduction of Ali Wong’s new character, who identifies as pansexual. Following several complaints, Goldberg has issued an apology on Twitter.

Guys, @aliwong is now on @bigmouth. It makes SO much sense. pic.twitter.com/5S76ezwIuD — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) October 5, 2019

Big Mouth season three premiered on Friday, but it was a tweet containing a clip in which Ali explains what pansexuality is that largely stoked the fires online. “Bisexuality is so binary,” she says. “Being pansexual means my sexual preference isn’t limited by gender identity.” There’s also an extended joke about tacos and burritos meant to explain the difference, but judging by the well-thought criticism the Twitter post generated, the whole scene missed the mark.

As noted by Vulture, Goldberg took to Twitter late Monday to issue an apology and acknowledge the criticism. “We missed the mark here with this definition of bisexuality vs. pansexuality, and my fellow creators and I sincerely apologize for making people feel misrepresented,” he wrote. “Thank you to the trans, pan, and bi communities for further opening our eyes to these important and complicated issues of representation.”

