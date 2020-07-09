According to a study commissioned by the World Health Organization, the chance of getting or giving COVID-19 is “three percent with a mask compared with 17 percent without a mask.” It might not sound like much, but that’s a huge difference that could save millions of lives. But if math isn’t your thing (it seems to not be a lot of people’s thing these days), listen to Tom Hanks: “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands… Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three basic things, I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p*ssy, get on with it, do your part.”

We should all listen to America’s Dad, and Bill Nye as well. The Science Guy appeared in a recent TikTok video, where he explained why the “scientific community” supports wearing a mask in public. “Please, consider the following: Face masks prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting in the air and into your respiratory system,” he said before trying to blow out a candle wearing a mask — no dice. “If you’re wearing one of these, you’re protecting yourself and everyone around you,” he added.

Nye then unloaded on anyone who chooses to not wear a mask:

“The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure, but the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to PROTECT ME FROM YOU and the particles from YOUR respiratory system into getting into MY respiratory system. Everybody, this is a matter of literally life and death, and when I use the word ‘literally,’ I mean ‘literally’ of life and death. So when you’re out in public, please, wear a mask.”

Take it from Tom Hanks, Bill Nye, and every doctor ever: wear a mask.