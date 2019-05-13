Bill Nye Urges ‘Science Guy’ Fans To Grow Up And Realize That The Planet Is On ‘F*cking Fire’

05.13.19

Following a Game of Thrones episode where Daenerys Targaryen went fire crazy, a riled-up Bill Nye appeared on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to say forgot about Westeros — our actual Earth is on “f*cking fire.”

Are you happy, world? We broke the Science Guy.

“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees,” Nye said during a segment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal stimulus package. “What I’m saying is the planet’s on fucking fire. There are a lot of things we could do to put it out — are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing’s free, you idiots.”

He then told his fans, the ones who grew up watching Bill Nye the Science Guy in elementary school, to “grow the f*ck up. You’re not children anymore. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actual crisis, got it? Safety glasses off, motherf*ckers.”

That’s a more iconic kiss-off line than “dracarys.”

Nye was also on Last Week Tonight to discuss carbon pricing, which he described as, “When we release carbon, say, by burning coal or driving an SUV, all of us pay for that in the form of things like fires, floods, and crop failures. Putting a fee on carbon creates incentives to emit less carbon, and, more importantly, it also incentivizes the development of low-carbon technology, which is huge, because that’s vital to reducing emissions globally.” His attention turned to Oliver, a “a 42-year-old man who needs his attention sustained by tricks, [so] here’s some f*cking Mentos and a bottle of Diet Coke. Happy now?”

If Bill Nye isn’t happy, I’m not happy either. Here’s the full segment.

