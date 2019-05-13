Just seeing this @BillNye video and I am thoroughly deceased 😂 pic.twitter.com/RC4PAzhFsJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2019

Following a Game of Thrones episode where Daenerys Targaryen went fire crazy, a riled-up Bill Nye appeared on HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to say forgot about Westeros — our actual Earth is on “f*cking fire.”

Are you happy, world? We broke the Science Guy.

“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees,” Nye said during a segment on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal stimulus package. “What I’m saying is the planet’s on fucking fire. There are a lot of things we could do to put it out — are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing’s free, you idiots.”

He then told his fans, the ones who grew up watching Bill Nye the Science Guy in elementary school, to “grow the f*ck up. You’re not children anymore. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actual crisis, got it? Safety glasses off, motherf*ckers.”

That’s a more iconic kiss-off line than “dracarys.”

Many thanks to the fantastic @BillNye for explaining Carbon Pricing to us with an entirely appropriate amount of profanity. — John Oliver (@iamjohnoliver) May 13, 2019

Nye was also on Last Week Tonight to discuss carbon pricing, which he described as, “When we release carbon, say, by burning coal or driving an SUV, all of us pay for that in the form of things like fires, floods, and crop failures. Putting a fee on carbon creates incentives to emit less carbon, and, more importantly, it also incentivizes the development of low-carbon technology, which is huge, because that’s vital to reducing emissions globally.” His attention turned to Oliver, a “a 42-year-old man who needs his attention sustained by tricks, [so] here’s some f*cking Mentos and a bottle of Diet Coke. Happy now?”

HBO

If Bill Nye isn’t happy, I’m not happy either. Here’s the full segment.