Billions creator Brian Koppelman just dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 6, which will take the Showtime series in a bold new direction following Damian Lewis exiting the series after his character Bobby Axelrod took off into the sunset. (Lewis, understandably, wished to work closer to home in London following the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory.) The new trailer puts the focus on Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince, who will be the prime target in the sights of New York Attorney General Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti. Rhoades also seems to have an eye on Jerry O’Connell’s Steven Birch, who does not seem to be enjoying that experience one bit.

You can see the new Season 6 trailer below:

Here's the official trailer for @SHO_Billions season 6! January 23rd. No one here is fucking around. pic.twitter.com/Vp6MzXqHIC — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) December 9, 2021

And here’s how Koppelman described the new Axe-less season to Entertainment Weekly:

“Billions season 6 really does have all the stuff you love about the tone and ensemble and feel,” co-creator Brian Koppelman told EW recently. “It is a Billions season, but it is structured differently; it’s the next evolution of the show. But the characters are still set. All the characters still have their own needs, desires, wants, and those needs, desires, wants might very well come into conflict with other characters on the show.”

Billions Season 6 hits Showtime on January 23, 2022.

(Via Brian Koppelman on Twitter)