Netflix’s Phenomenal ‘Black Summer’ Finds An Unexpected Champion

Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Black Summer’ debuted back in early April, and to be honest, it didn’t get a lot of attention. There are only 14 reviews of the season on Rotten Tomatoes and two of them are mine, while even the NYTimes only got around to reviewing the first season two days ago (The Times, for the record, love it, singling out its pensive, dreamlike economy).

I’ve been trying to champion the show both here and elsewhere, and I’m a particular fan of how efficient the series is — to borrow a phrase from Thomas Hobbes, it is “nasty, brutish, and short,” and fans of the series are particularly pleased with how short it is. It was also, believe it or not, the most popular series on Netflix in the UK last month.

Top ten most-watched series in the UK in April: 1. Black Summer

2. After Life

3. Riverdale

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

5. Star Trek: Discovery

6. Lunatics

7. Bodyguard

8. Santa Clarita Diet

9. Bonding

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 9, 2019

Probably the biggest reason that Black Summer has gotten any attention here in the States is because one man with a lot of influence when it comes to horror came out and raved about it on Twitter only a few days after it was released.

BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2019