On this last day of 2023, we’ve been looking forward to some shows that will premiere in 2024. On that list is STARZ’s BMF which is set to begin its third season with a premiere in spring 2024. BMF recounts the story of Detroit’s Black Mafia Family which was founded in the 1980s and grew to nationwide prominence and recognition by the 2000s before they were taken down by the DEA in 2005. The third season of BMF dives into the group’s expansion across the United States. With the season premiere just months away, here’s everything you need to know about BMF season three.

Is There Going To Be A BMF Season 3? Yes! BMF was renewed for a third season nearly a year ago just two episodes into season two. When Does BMF Season 3 Come Out? Season three of BMF will premiere on STARZ on March 1. The new season will arrive just a couple of weeks shy of the the season two finale which aired on March 17, 2023.

BMF Season 3: Who Is In It? The cast of BMF is expected to remain the same compared to season two. This includes: Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius “Meech” Flenory

Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory (Meech and Terry’s father)

Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory (Meech and Terry’s mother)

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas

Myles Truitt as B-Mickie

Steve Harris as Detective Von Bryant

La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor

Kelly Hu as Detective Veronica Jin

Laila Pruitt as Nicole Flenory The recurring cast is also expected to stay the same for season three. Those names include: Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift

Serayah as Lori Walker

Jerel Alston as Kevin Bryant

Mo’Nique as Goldie

2 Chainz as Stacks (new)

Ne-Yo as Rodney “Greeny” Green (new)

Michael King as RIP (new)

Lil Baby as Payne (one of Stacks’ foot soldiers) (new)

Saweetie as Keeya (new) BMF Season 3: What’s It About? STARZ released the official synopsis for season three ahead of the season’s first episode: Season three of BMF resumes the storyline inspired by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who established one of the most infamous crime families in the country known as, Black Mafia Family. We kick off Season Three in the early ’90s when the Flenory Family has reinvented themselves. Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers’ business and their pursuits of the American Dream.

Is There A BMF Season 3 Trailer? STARZ has yet to release an official trailer for BMF season three. Despite this, the platform shared a small preview through its fall and winter 2023/2024 trailer, which you can watch below: How Many Episodes Are In BMF Season 3? Just like its previous two season, BMF season three is expected to have ten episodes. Here is the project season three episode schedule for BMF: March 1: Episode 1

Episode 1 March 8: Episode 2

Episode 2 March 15: Episode 3

Episode 3 March 22: Episode 4

Episode 4 March 29: Episode 5

Episode 5 April 5: Episode 6

Episode 6 April 12: Episode 7

Episode 7 April 19: Episode 8

Episode 8 April 26: Episode 9

Episode 9 May 3: Episode 10