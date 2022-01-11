On Sunday, the world was stunned to learn about the death of Bob Saget, comic, TV star, and director of one of the late ‘90s’ more out-there big screen comedies. Tributes inevitably poured in, but some noticed a memoriam Saget himself had written for someone else just a little over a week prior.

As per Insider, Saget was one of many celebrities who honored Betty White when she passed away soon before 2021 drew to a close.

“This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be,” he wrote. Saget also wrote a moving passage in which he ruminated on the after life:

She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this.

If it seemed eerie that Saget was thinking about what happens when we die not long before he passed, there was also some humor. He shared a story about hob-nobbing with White while on the job:

We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours— I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, “How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?” She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite— “Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.” And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours. (That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)

Saget’s cause of death has yet to be determined, though drugs or foul play have already been ruled out. Meanwhile, it was revealed that White died after suffering a stroke six days before her death.

