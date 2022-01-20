Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has spoken about her husband for the first time since his sudden death earlier this month. Rizzo and Saget would have celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary later this year. Rizzo spoke to GMA about her experience since his death on January 9th, just one day after performing on his stand-up tour.

“Everything I’ve been surrounded by has been a reminder of him and a memory of him,” she said. “It’s been very, very sad, but very beautiful.”

“I love you so much and I can’t wait to see you tomorrow,” was the last text Rizzo received from Saget, who was on his way back to his hotel room in Orlando, Florida at the time. “He was happy and just loving what he did. It made him so happy to bring laughter to people,” she said.

Rizzo called attention to Saget’s last Instagram post, a selfie with a heartfelt reflection on what would ultimately be his last show: “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

“He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly.” Rizzo continued, “I am just so proud of him because he truly brought people together. I was just so honored to be his wife and to be a part of it.”

Rizzo also spoke to The Today Show this morning, “Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message. If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”

Many of Saget’s peers and friends have spoken about the late comedian, including Jimmy Kimmel, and the cast of Saget’s hit comedy Full House. His impact clearly reaches far and wide.

Watch Rizzo’s moving interview with Hoda Kotb below.