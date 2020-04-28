NBC
TV

Anthony Fauci Approves Of Brad Pitt’s Impression Of Him On ‘SNL,’ Obviously

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Over the weekend, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s wish came true. Well, one of his wishes. If this were a Genie situation, it wouldn’t make the top three; he’s got other, more important things on his mind than Brad Pitt playing him on SNL. But still, it was a cool moment for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — we should all be so lucky as to have Brad Pitt pretend to be us, even from the comfort of his home.

The Oscar winner put on a wig and glasses during this past weekend’s SNL, where he spent much of the cold open responding to President Donald Trump’s “disinformation” about the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t know if I would describe the test as ‘beautiful,’ unless your idea of beauty is having a cotton swab tickle your brain,” Pitt as Fauci said. “Also, when he said everyone can get a test what he meant was almost no one.”

Fauci was a fan of the impression, telling Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia, “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.” He added, “Everything he said on SNL is what’s going on. He did a pretty good job of putting everything together.” Fauci also called the Oscar winner a “classy guy” for his message at the end of the cold open, when he “thanked me and all of the health care workers.”

Fauci called his shot, and now I will, too: if they make a movie about my life, I want to be played by Chris Pine. He’s a perfect fit for the lead role in The Cheeto-Stained Blogger.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

