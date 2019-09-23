Getty Image

Here’s Why One ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Member Wasn’t On Stage During The Emmys

For their work in the — let’s say — divisive final season, 10 members of the Game of Thrones cast were nominated for an Emmy: Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Alfie Allen (Theon), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Lena Headey (Cersei), Sophie Turner (Sansa), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre). The ensemble came together to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie during tonight’s Emmy Awards, but because the ceremony never made reference to only the nominees being on stage, viewers at home were confused why one major Game of Thrones cast member wasn’t up there: Bran the Broken, King of the Six Kingdoms.

Why was that?

The Emmys weren’t disrespecting Isaac Hempstead Wright, because they already had: he wasn’t nominated, therefore he wasn’t invited on stage, along with John Bradley (Samwell) and Liam Cunningham (Davos), among others. Sorry, Bran, you’ll have to settle for only being the freaking king, which is still very weird.

