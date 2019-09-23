For their work in the — let’s say — divisive final season, 10 members of the Game of Thrones cast were nominated for an Emmy: Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Alfie Allen (Theon), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Lena Headey (Cersei), Sophie Turner (Sansa), Maisie Williams (Arya), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre). The ensemble came together to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie during tonight’s Emmy Awards, but because the ceremony never made reference to only the nominees being on stage, viewers at home were confused why one major Game of Thrones cast member wasn’t up there: Bran the Broken, King of the Six Kingdoms.

Why was that?

Bran watching from the audience as the cast of Game of Thrones is on stage #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/cKVV00y1HY — Chelsea Cirruzzo 👑 (@ChelseaCirruzzo) September 23, 2019

Bran is the actual winner of the Game of Thrones and they literally did not put him on the stage???? — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 23, 2019

the fact that bran won the throne and everyone acts like he doesn’t exist — kendall roy’s sugar baby (@TWlNSUNS) September 23, 2019

IM YELLING THE WHOLE ASS CAST BUT NOT BRAN THE ACTUAL KING AT THE END OF THE SERIES IS ON STAGE 😂😂😂😂😂even the Emmys was like GOT SUCKED — Amanda Kelley (@amandakelley91) September 23, 2019

WHY IS ISAAC HEMPSTEAD-WRIGHT NT ON STAGE BRAN IS LITERALLY KING #Emmys2019 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) September 23, 2019

bran watching everyone up on stage without him even after he was named king #Emmys #GOT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5PhZSb3BDi — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 23, 2019

"No, not you Bran – you can sit riiiiight over here next to Sam" #EmmyAwards — Davide A. Chiarella (@Vision_to_Sound) September 23, 2019

The Emmys weren’t disrespecting Isaac Hempstead Wright, because they already had: he wasn’t nominated, therefore he wasn’t invited on stage, along with John Bradley (Samwell) and Liam Cunningham (Davos), among others. Sorry, Bran, you’ll have to settle for only being the freaking king, which is still very weird.