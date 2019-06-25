AMC

In February, a report surfaced that a Breaking Bad movie about Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman was in the works at Netflix. It was later confirmed. Even so, neither Paul, fellow Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, nor series creator Vince Gilligan had much to say about the supposed film treatment. Sure, Cranston did say that one weird thing about “rigor mortis” (since his character, Walter White, is dead), and the actor who played Walt Jr. weighed in to say he wasn’t a part of it. So… what do we know?

Not a lot, which is why Cranston and Paul’s apparent mutual decision to troll everyone on Twitter is all the more exciting and infuriating. At exactly 1:02 p.m. EST on Tuesday, both actors tweeted the same image and text on their respective accounts: two burros in a desert landscape and the word “Soon.”