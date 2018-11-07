AMC

Last month, I pitted Bryan Cranston against Jon Hamm to discover who’s winning the post-prestige drama war. The Mad Men star triumphed over the Breaking Bad Emmy winner (mostly due to his performance on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), but if Cranston were to reprise his role as Walter White…

Vince Gilligan is reportedly writing a Breaking Bad movie, titled Greenbriar, which “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Fans of the AMC series believe the “kidnapped man” refers to Jesse Pinkman, but that’s thinking too far ahead — are the rumors real? It’s smart to be skeptical, or at least it was until Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show when Cranston confirmed that “yes, there appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad.” The actor, who’s currently rehearsing for the Broadway production of Network (with Tatiana Maslany!), added that he hasn’t “even read the script,” but he would “absolutely” appear in the movie, if “Vince asked me to do it.”

“It’s a great story, and there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to these storylines that were left open, and this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those… at least a couple of the characters who were not completed, as far as their journey.”

Listen to the complete interview below.