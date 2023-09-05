Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit the picket line outside Sony Pictures Studios this weekend where they were joined by fellow Breaking Bad cast members supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike. Jesse Plemons, Betsy Brandt, Matt Jones, and Charles Baker were on hand for the mini-reunion, and for good measure Better Caul Saul stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were also on hand.

“We want you to come back to the table with us,” Cranston said in comments addressing the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. “We’re not making them the enemy. They are not villains. These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point. We just want them to see reality.”

“The way things were structured 10 years ago made a lot of sense and it made it more possible for journeymen-type actors, actors in the middle that are working just as a hard or harder,” Plemons said while talking to reporters.

Paul, however, delivered more scathing remarks. The actor, who played Jesse Pinkman on the hit series, blasted the fact that he receives zero residuals for Breaking Bad streaming on Netflix. The show took off like wildfire on the streamer, and according to Paul, he didn’t see a dime, as he revealed in this ET Canada video below.

Aaron Paul revealed that he earns $0 in residuals from streaming despite BREAKING BAD doing constant numbers for streamers. "I don't get a piece from Netflix on BREAKING BAD to be totally honest and that's insane to me." #AMPTP pic.twitter.com/iqiz2yVy50 — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 4, 2023

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me,” Paul said. “I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

(Via The Independent)