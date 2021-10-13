For better or worse, the TV catchphrase is a lost art. Take a look at the Wikipedia page for “list of catchphrases in American television.” There are only three examples from the last 15 years: Coach Taylor’s “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” from Friday Night Lights, “bazinga” from The Big Bang Theory (it’s the war cry of Sheldon), and “wubba lubba dub dub” from Rick and Morty, which is making fun of forced catchphrases.

It’s time to add a new entry to the list: “f*ck off.”

Logan Roy, as played by the great Brian Cox, says it roughly 75 times over the first two seasons of Succession, which returns after a pandemic-caused delay this Sunday. The season three premiere was held in New York City on Tuesday, and to celebrate the return of TV’s most toxic family, Cox and his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox, wore matching “f*ck off” and “#Team Logan Roy” masks. The next time you see an anti-vaxxer or someone who refuses to wear a mask, remember the immortal words of Logan: “f*ck off.”

Cox told Variety that Succession fans ask him to say his catchphrase “more often than you could imagine.” He added, “I’ve started to swear more than I’ve ever sworn before in my entire life… I have a favorite curse word, but I can’t say that on air.”

Save it for season four.