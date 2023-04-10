WARNING: Massive Succession spoiler below. For real, it’s a big one.

Succession basically unleashed its version of the Red Wedding, as family patriarch Logan Roy shockingly dropped dead on a flight to Sweden. The corporate titan was on his way to lock down the sale of his media empire to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) and seemingly do what he always does: Outsmart his children at every turn and win. However, the Season 4 episode took a gut punch of a turn when Logan suffered a heart attack mid-flight, forcing Tom to scramble to help Shiv, Roman, and Ken say their last words in a shockingly emotional hour of television.

Going into the episode, fans were warned that “Connor’s Wedding” contains a “mega twist” that would undoubtedly blast all over the internet when it aired, and sure enough, it did. To Succession‘s credit, the show did a great job keeping the bombshell under wraps, and apparently, Brian Cox going rogue was a big help.

In a new interview with Deadline, Cox revealed that he basically crashed the set to avoid internet sleuths figuring out that Logan died. According to the actor, while the production was filming Logan’s funeral they were going to shoot a “fake scene” with him to throw people off the scent of Logan’s fate. However, the team ran out of time and told Cox not to come. He showed up anyway.

I said, I’m coming in. They said, yeah, but we’re not doing the scene. I said, look, I’m coming in, because I know there’s going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they’re going to be wondering what that funeral is. I am coming in. So, I said to my driver, I said, Joe, let’s go, we’re going. So, and as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right, and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan’s at the funeral, what is he doing? You see, and if I hadn’t done that, if I hadn’t come, they would’ve gone, it’s Logan’s funeral. And I was the one who took that responsibility. They didn’t even think of it. They were so rushed, and so much, you know, this last season was very difficult to film.

Cox also shared that he has no idea what happens for the rest of the season. He only got the scripts for his episodes, and he’s “eager to see” how the show will be different without Logan.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Logan’s shadow looms, but I really don’t know, because I’m out of it,” Cox said.

(Via Deadline)