WARNING: Huge massive Succession spoiler below. You have been warned.

Not even three episodes into the final season and Succession dropped what could very well be the biggest bomb of the entire show. Fans are still reeling from the gut punch event. There’s no way for the characters or the viewers to escape the gravitational pull of Logan Roy’s death. It’s all-consuming and triggers a massive power shift that will define the rest of the season. What could possibly survive that kind of fallout?

The Disgusting Brothers, that’s what.

Despite the grim, emotional events of “Connor’s Wedding,” Succession fans are still tenaciously clinging to a delightful Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) moment from the top of the episode. While calling to harass/emotionally connect with his loyal lackey ahead of the ill-fated flight to Sweden, Tom taunts Greg by revealing that he brought along some “Greglets” who are already hard at work doing some “Gregging” for him. Fans absolutely loved it.

As you can see by the reactions below, people did not forget the hilarious “Disgusting Brothers” moment even after they realized it would not be the highlight of the episode. A close second, for sure, but it was a pretty dizzying height to fall from:

I need my own Greglets — Jeff Yang 🫶 (@originalspin) April 10, 2023

but the episode started with Greglets!!!

GREGLETS!!!! — Lauren (@LaurenZmirich) April 10, 2023

this episode was one of the best episodes of television of all time for 92738299292 reasons AND we got “Gregging for me”, “Greglets” and “little Greggies” WE ARE NOT WORTHY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p2HBGPggs5 — Dana Wickens! (@danawickens) April 10, 2023

I was soooo ready to just laugh at "greglets" for like an hour and then this happened :/ — Noah Lorey (@noahlorey5) April 10, 2023

Giving us Greglets before the most intense episode of this show is why I love succession. Brilliant. — carlyn__ (@CKlkmn) April 10, 2023

Find yourself a show that can give you “little Greglets” and an operatic death of a major character in the same episode. #SuccesionHBO pic.twitter.com/LOn9pQulPO — Robert Cotter (@RobertCotter_) April 10, 2023

we went from “greglets” to “I have you by his ear.” SuccessionHBO — Brittany Hailer (@BrittanyHailer) April 10, 2023

Don't want to say anything that could even be remotely conceived as a spoiler but I do want to say that I'll always remember this episode for the debut of "Greglets" and "Greggies." — Lon Harris (@Lons) April 10, 2023

when you’re emo watching #Succession but at the same time remember Tom saying Greggies and Greglets earlier in the episode pic.twitter.com/VFQh931UX3 — garlic breath (@lahonig) April 10, 2023

Succession Season 4 airs Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.