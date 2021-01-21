A few days ago, Netflix teased that it had some “exciting news” about Bridgerton, the steamy hit drama from producer Shonda Rhimes. Fans of the show were edging, I mean, on the edge of their seat with excitement, wondering what it could be.

Now we know: Bridgerton is returning for season two.

The announcement was made in the form of a letter from the show’s narrator Lady Whistledown, voiced by Mary Poppins icon Julie Andrews, who wrote, “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.” It continues:

The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities. However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.

There’s plenty of source material for the show to work from: the Bridgerton series of novels is now up to eight books. “I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Collider about future seasons. “I would love [eight seasons]. In success, I would love that.” What a titillating development.

(Via Deadline)