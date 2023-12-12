When Will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Premiere On Netflix?

Everyone’s favorite corset-clad, butt-grabbing Netflix show, Bridgerton, has set a debut date for its third outing at the ball, which will remain free of The Duke while some other rando Bridgerton sibling will choose his betrothed. Actually, not quite random — this sibling’s shot has been a long time coming!

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a.k.a. the secret “Lady Whistledown,” has been crushing on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for as long as she can recall. Yet she finally decided (after a not-so-subtle hint) that he’s no longer worth her attentions, so she will set out to find a different dude, and I think you can see from several fortnights away how this will turn out. And as Netflix revealed on Twitter, that time will begin with Part 1 of Season 3 on May 16 with Part 2 following on June 13.

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13. pic.twitter.com/BQEb6Lahlw — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2023

This news of a wait won’t please the breathless fans who were quoted in the above clip, but this synopsis promises that Colin has gained “swagger,” so perhaps not all is lost:

[L]acking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the [town] makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Netflix sure loves their split seasons lately, so it must be working out well for them, despite some social media grumbles. Patience, people.

Bridgerton will get back to courting on May 2024.