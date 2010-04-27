Britain’s Got Young Gymnasts

We’re now in week 2 of “Britain’s Got Talent” auditions, and a new favorite has emerged: Spellbound, a gymnastics troupe comprised of kids/young adults aged 12-24. To a certain extent, some of their performance (video below) isn’t that much different from what you’d see at the college cheerleading championships (not that I’ve ever been to that or gotten arrested for lewd acts in the stands). But the fact that they do their flips and tosses to Orff’s “Carmina Burana” adds a great deal of drama to the act, and even I have to admit that this is better than Chandi the dancing dog.

Also, I’d like to file an official complaint about the two jackasses whose job it is to stand backstage and mug for the cameras. I understand that crowd reaction shots are necessary for people who are to stupid to know how to react otherwise, but I don’t need these wankers to make a stupid face and say, “Did you see THAT?!?” Yeah, man. In fact, I’d still be seeing it right now if you’d shut up and get out of the way.

