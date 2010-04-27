Britain’s Got Young Gymnasts

We’re now in week 2 of “Britain’s Got Talent” auditions, and a new favorite has emerged: Spellbound, a gymnastics troupe comprised of kids/young adults aged 12-24. To a certain extent, some of their performance (video below) isn’t that much different from what you’d see at the college cheerleading championships (not that I’ve ever been to that or gotten arrested for lewd acts in the stands). But the fact that they do their flips and tosses to Orff’s “Carmina Burana” adds a great deal of drama to the act, and even I have to admit that this is better than Chandi the dancing dog.
Also, I’d like to file an official complaint about the two jackasses whose job it is to stand backstage and mug for the cameras. I understand that crowd reaction shots are necessary for people who are to stupid to know how to react otherwise, but I don’t need these wankers to make a stupid face and say, “Did you see THAT?!?” Yeah, man. In fact, I’d still be seeing it right now if you’d shut up and get out of the way.
two things
1) I bet the all bone each other
2) I bet there is no limit to the position possibilities
You know, Warming Glow turned into a hard core pedophile channel so gradually I didn’t even notice
tosses to Orff’s “Carmina Burana”
I usually toss off to Carmen Luvana.
I usually toss to Dorf on Golf.
/don’t judge me
Notice how that female judge qualified that kid was over 18 before she commented on his six pack. They should be teaching that technique in the states.
those jackasses are national treasures ant and dec. we just need to bury them underground for nic cage to find.
I demand a Vince Vaughn eating ice cream photobomb.