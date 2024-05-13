How To Watch Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game On Streaming

Caitlin Clark‘s first in-season match-up is set to take place this week, so she can finally show all the NBA folks what real basketball looks like.

The Indiana Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14th, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Because everyone deserves the opportunity to see Clark in action, in a WNBA first, the game will be streaming live on Disney+, also a first for the streamer. Disney+ plans to integrate ESPN on the app in the coming months.

Disney’s Bob Iger mentioned the integration last week during Disney’s Q2 earnings call. “By the end of this calendar year, we will be adding an ESPN tile to Disney+, giving all U.S. subscribers access to select live games and studio programming within the Disney+ app.”

Before the big game, Clark spoke to Sports Illustrated and expressed her excitement. “You know, preseason games you’re trying to be as competitive as possible but you’re still trying to figure it out, try different lineups,” Clark explained. “So, I feel now, getting out there for the first time will be really exciting and it will be super special.”

Now you can watch both Caitlin Clark AND Airbud on Disney+! It’s fun for the whole family.