Can’t Sleep, Clowns Will Eat Me: The 8 Most Horrifying Pop Culture Clowns

I’m getting one of my wisdom teeth pulled later today. I’ll be swimming in a sea of anesthesia when the ripping and cutting begins, and probably won’t feel a thing, but I’m still terrified because I’ve seen Little Shop of Horrors. And yet, it’s not even the scariest thing I’ll experience today. No, that would be the season premiere of American Horror Story: Freak Show and its wild menagerie of scary-ass clowns. It’s almost as if Ryan Murphy is going out of his way to make us hate him…
As long as we’re already peeing our baggy pants, straight into our comically oversized shoes, let’s count off some of the most horrifying clowns in pop culture history, beginning with…
1. Every clown from American Horror Story: Freak Show
Still not as sickening as the Homeland opening credits, but it’s close.
2. Crazy Clown from Clownhouse
The 1989 low-budget horror shlock Clownhouse is remembered for three reasons: 1) it’s Sam Rockwell’s on-screen debut, 2), director Victor Salva was sent to jail for molesting the film’s star, 12-year-old Nathan Forrest Winters, and 3) that clown, though.
3. Rapist Clown from Little House on the Prairie
You know Little House on the Prairie, the most inoffensive of inoffensive shows? Well, that’s true for every episode except one: season seven’s “Sylvia,” which follows a 15-year-old teenage girl who, while picking flowers in the woods, gets attacked and raped by a grown-man in a clown mask. Her father tells her to keep the “disgrace” quiet, which she does, until it’s revealed that she’s pregnant. The baby is never born, though, because the clown rapist attacks Sylvia again, except this time, she’s able to escape…until she falls off a ladder and dies. The moral of the story: there isn’t one.
4. Pennywise from It
Why do parents let their children watch It? It seems like everyone I’ve ever known saw the Stephen King miniseries at too young of a age (then again, even 87 is too young for It), and has been terrified of clowns since. You’re not Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Tim Curry — you’re a monster.
5. Zombie Clown from Diary of the Dead
Zombie clown? Zombie clown.
6. Bart’s clown bed from The Simpsons
Can’t sleep, clown will eat me. Can’t sleep, clown will eat me. Can’t sleep, clown will eat me.
7. Clown Doll from Poltergeist
Poltergeist was directed by Tobe Hooper, who also worked on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. I would rather hang out with a thousand Leatherfaces than a single evil clown doll.
8. Devil Clown from The Brave Little Toaster
Unlike It, The Brave Little Toaster is meant for children. Like It, The Brave Little Toaster is horrifying. Y’know that scene in Toy Story 3 where all our heroes accept their fate and are prepared to be burned alive? Well, The Brave Little Toaster did something similar.
Here’s the first verse from the final song in the movie, “Worthless”:
I can’t take this kind of pressure
I must confess one more dusty road
Would be just a road too long
It’s all about junkyard cars that are ready to die. Also, there’s a firefighter clown who threatens to throw the titular toaster in a bathtub full of water. Clowns are the worst.
Honorable Mention: the Joker
It’s tough to be scared of someone who loves Prince as much as he does.
Honorable mention 2: Jadeveon Clowney
[static1.businessinsider.com]
Are you shitting me with that Little House episode?!?
I suppose next you’re gonna tell me the dad from 7th Heaven is a pederast.
Also, the clown doll from Poltergeist fucked me up so bad that I wasn’t allowed to see anymore scary movies (which included Ghostbusters). I fuckin hate that clown!
Yeah, there were many a night that the light stayed on because of that Poltergeist clown. You still can’t tell me some of my toys moved at night. I’d be a horrible parent because I would move shit at night to fuck with my kids head.
Damn Poltergeist clown got me too. That one scared the shit out of me as a kid.
I’ve dressed as Pogo 2 out of the last 3 years. Last year I wore it to work, people asked me about it and who I was. I told them to Google ‘Pogo the clown.’ They returned later saying, “that’s really fucked up.”
You’ve dressed as a clown for two entire years?
@Parker Jammstein I would not be surprised in the least
Damn right.
Makeup costs a fortune.
I question the sanity of people who actually like clowns. They’re the woooooorst.
..as opposed to people being actual clowns?
IT is one of my all time favorite books & movies & source of repeated nightmares.
I first read the book as a college student, in my dorm room one dark and stormy night. I had received a bunch of balloons for my birthday, and while I was reading about Pennywise, one of the balloons suddenly drifted away from the others.
I can still hear the scratching noise it made across the ceiling tiles as it floated along.
I shit you not, I ran out of my room so fast my feet did not touch the ground. And to this day, I do not like clowns OR balloons.
Oh damn son, that would be terrifying!
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
You bring up a good point. We need the top 10 grossest clowns contest.
Hell yeah captain spaulding
yep scary mfer
Krinkles the Clown:
[sixpacktech.com]
Which was used to make (by someone else) the background of my tablet:
[fc09.deviantart.net]
Who starred in this terrifying commerical:
[www.youtube.com]
OMG lock that thing in a rocket and shoot it into the furthest reaches of outer space.
Krinkles must be clown language for “unconsenual sodomy”
Um…I don’t understand any of this. I’m not afraid of clowns at all, and I saw Poltergeist as the age of 4, and then Stephen King’s IT at 12. The clown doll from “the Game” with the camera-eye? The Killer Klowns from Outspace? Also not scary.
I’m not trying to be a jerk about it (even though it’s coming off that way), but can someone please explain it to me?
*AT the age of 4. Damn typo.
You’re a MEGA Internet tough guy! Congrats! Some people are scared of clowns. That’s the explanation.
I think for a lot of us clowns are in the “uncanny valley” where they almost look like people but not quite. [en.wikipedia.org]
In other words, they’re inhuman monsters and must be killed with fire.
Thanks everyone.
Also: I think I’m putting Mega Internet Tough Guy on my business cards…because it’s awesome.
Just remember. Clowns are drunk syphilitics. The red nose, the sunken eyes, the pale skin, the ill fitting/ non matching clothes?
I usually hear that it’s because the make-up is meant to obfuscate their emotions. They always look happy so you can’t tell if they’re friendly or not. That combined with the subversion and pop culture uses.
WHERE’S DOINK!!!
Clown from Spawn should have been included, he is the apex of horrifying clowns for two reasons.
1. Todd McFarlane simply named him Clown, knowing that the word Clown is terrifying enough without having to give him a cliche name like Juggles.
2. He can transform into a demon called the Violator, which could quite possibly be the ultimate childhood nightmare metaphor.
The clowns from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure messed with me when I was little. First the rotating clown decoration Pee-Wee chained his bike to, then the clowns dismantling his bike in his nightmare. Fuck clowns.
Was about to mention those.
Forgot about that clown. I think all the creepy stuff from that movie has been overshadowed by Large Marge.
Pennywise is the worst. Fuck that guy…
You’re missing the killer clown from the most recent season of Rizzoli and Isles plus when Crazy Joe Davola dressed as Pagliacci in the opera episode of Seinfeld.
I didn’t scare easily as a child, but damn, It creeped me out.
how about the zombie clown from zombie
[i1279.photobucket.com]
Fuck this clown.
I’d argue that the “clown” from Little House is more mime than clown.
Furthermore, what no Binky from “Shakes the Clown????”
[i.ytimg.com]
Little House clown was a Pierrot. A classic clown.
By far one of the bset movies from my childhood. My brother and I watched this during that crucial time of learning what swear words were funny and the exact time to unleash them. the memories……
Ummm…. what?
Woops, supposed to be an image in there…
[pics.imcdb.org]
I still maintain any clown designed to appear evil is not scary due to their honesty. It’s those Pogo looking motherfuckers you gotta watch out for.
I know is a shitty movie but Killer Clowns from outta Space gave me a few night sleeping with the lights on
[encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com]
the clown from the movie amusement is pretty creepy
The Crimson Clown from an episode of “Are You Afraid of the Dark”. Also, the clown that Pee Wee had his bike chained to when he came back and it was gone. Between that new scary face the clown was making, Pee Wee’s bug-eyed horror (and fright gasps), along with that terrible “Pyscho-esque” violin music in the b.g, yeah that scene had me covering my ears and closing my eyes. Though I kept watching it. Still one of my favorite movies.
As for Nicholson Joker, his dead stare after his death fall was another eye closing moment for child me. Same goes for the news anchor that died from his toxins to:
[img3.wikia.nocookie.net]
“LLlooooove that Joker!”
What about the clown from the intro to Are You Afraid of the Dark? Zeebo, I think his name was?
The Clown from Dead Rising.
haha yes!
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
What about that creepy clown-like doll from the Saw movies? I can imagine that is pretty fucking creepy for those who don’t like clowns already.
Every clown from “The Last Circus”
False. Every Juggalo currently in existence is tied for the #1 spot.