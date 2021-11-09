Cecily Strong has long been one of the MVPs of SNL, and not just because she does a mean Judge Jeanine. She’s capable of multitudes. Just witness her appearance on Weekend Update on this past weekend’s Kieran Culkin-hosted SNL. She took one of the touchiest subjects in the nation right now — a woman’s right to have a safe and legal abortion, currently under assault in Texas, with other states soon to possibly follow — and turned it into something that was hilarious and sobering at the same time.

Strong’s idea was simple and strange: She appeared as a clown named Goober. That someone caked in white greasepaint, a big red nose, a spinning bowtie, and an army of balloons (plus a non-functioning horn) was there to address the draconian abortion laws enacted in Texas in September may have seemed incongruous at first. How does one mine laughs out of the idea that women are forced to carry a pregnancy all the way to childbirth if it’s not detected in the six weeks, before most women even know they’re pregnant?

But Strong found a way to at least soften the blow: She pretended she was talking about clowns, not women. She told the crowd she “really” doesn’t want to talk about “freaking abortion,” partly “because the abortion I had at 23 is my personal clown business.” But she had to because “people keep bringing it up.” So, she said, “we’re gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable.

The jokes, such as they were, went like this. “Did you know one in three clowns will have a clown abortion in her lifetime?” Strong’s Goober asked. “You don’t, because they don’t tell you. They don’t even know how to talk to other clowns about it, because when they do talk about it, if you were a clown who wasn’t the victim of something sad like clown-cest, they think your clown abortion wasn’t a ‘righteous clown abortion.’”

Throughout Goober essentially copied-and-pasted “clown” for “woman,” telling stories about what she’s been through since her abortion at a young age. “Years later, you’ll be at a dinner with a big group of clowns and one clown will go out on a limb and say she’s had an abortion,” Goober said. “And then like eight other clowns at the table say they’ve had an abortion too, because that’s how common it is!”

Perhaps it wasn’t immediately apparent what Strong was doing, namely that she was using one of the most scrutinized programs on national television to speak, in a semi-direct and humorous yet blunt manner, about what it’s like for women who’ve had abortions. It shows, in the form of a wacky Weekend Update monologue, how woman are forced to hide what they’ve gone through, have trouble speaking to others about their ordeals, all while having to fight to make sure it remains safe and legal.

“We will not go back to the alley,” she concluded. “I mean, the last thing anyone wants is a bunch of dead clowns in a dark alley.”

But what Strong did with “Goober the Clown” did not go unnoticed. As the sketch made its way through social media, many took the time to praise Strong for doing something personal and brave.

It takes real lips to do something so personal and true in comedy I love you Cecily Strong https://t.co/Gi89QAgd9J — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 8, 2021

I only figured out the brutal honesty underlying this sketch on second viewing, and still believe Cecily Strong deserves an Emmy. https://t.co/VpHOYtYJ09 — White Guy Confidence (Sustainably) (@karenkho) November 8, 2021

WOW.

I think Cecily Strong just made one of the most bravely personal admissions and appeals ever, couched as a clown gag on @nbcsnl SNL's Weekend Update. Holy shit. And bravo, woman. — Joe Niedbala (@Scortch1) November 7, 2021

Cecily Strong's manic clown abortion Weekend Update is an amazing bit of commentary on the need to dress up & distance ourselves from any & all abortion discourse, while still essentially allowing Cecily to deliver a personal, straight-down-the-middle monologue on abortion. #SNL — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) November 7, 2021

Holy shit. Abortion clown almost made me cry, while I was laughing? Cecily Strong is incredible and that segment was powerful #SNL — Displaced _Southerner_2.0 (@AliChiSports) November 7, 2021

one of the best bits SNL has done in years and incredibly brave of cecily strong, but also i think it's worth recognizing what a fucking stroke of comedic genius it was to do this as a clown and effectively neutralize a huge swath of potential attacks before they even started https://t.co/Xt2REnr0pV — Unidentified Aerial Rabbit (@apancakerabbit) November 7, 2021

Who would have thought that SNL would come out with Goober the Clown as one of the most salient commentaries of the year. Cecily Strong is an icon with a fitting last name. #SNL — Bret with 1 t (@Bret_with1t) November 7, 2021

Give Cecily Strong an Emmy and, if she wants it, a hug for this clown abortion sketch 👏👏👏 #SNL — Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) November 7, 2021

People criticizing this skit thinking it was supposed to make them laugh instead of think are the problem honka honka. Cecily Strong pushing all the buttons and conversations we need rn to push this insidious anti choice “movement” back into the past where it belongs. https://t.co/tZRVH2tBvi — Caitlin Rose (@TheCaitlinRose) November 8, 2021

i mean cecily strong really just fucking went for it tonight. we are all in the presence of greatness. #snl pic.twitter.com/fUPlrurqVn — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) November 7, 2021

Some noticed that she broke character a couple times.

At one point, Jost appeared to break character by saying, “You don’t have to do this, Cecily.” To which Strong replied, without missing a beat, “Who’s Cecily? I’m Goober.”https://t.co/uEWzxPZNCo — christi carras (@christicarras) November 8, 2021

Others noticed that Strong did something else: praise everyone she works with, who help bold sketches like “Goober the Clown” see the light.

cecily strong ur gonna make me cry stop it pic.twitter.com/5KjjGKbBKR — artina ?! (@larrieskiwi) November 8, 2021

You can watch Strong’s “Goober the Clown” sketch in the video above.