Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers lie ahead, proceed at your own risk…

We’re now at the halfway point in the final season of Game of Thrones, and the Night King has been defeated at the hands of Arya Stark, thereby ending the long and extremely grim Battle of Winterfell. But with the 82-minute entirely of “The Long Night” focused on the matter at hand (as well as the episode preceding it), viewers haven’t had a chance to check in with Cersei down at King’s Landing.

Contrary to popular theory, the Night King did not, in fact, ambush the throne while the north was distracted, so what was Cersei doing during the Battle of Winterfell? We know what she wasn’t doing — sending her army north to help fight off the white walkers — since she straight up lied to Daenerys in the faction that concluded last season.

Instead, Cersei, who now has an additional 20,000 men and 2,000 horses from Euron Greyjoy, was presumably (and accurately) sitting back waiting for the wights to weaken the armies at Winterfell so she can handily defeat the survivors. Or at least that’s what she thinks, unaware that Danys, both of her brothers, two dragons, and all of the remaining Stark siblings (one, with her name at the top of a kill list) have all made it out mostly unscathed.