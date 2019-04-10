Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been awhile since Uma Thurman has appeared in a truly meaty project, but perhaps Netflix‘s Chambers will do the trick. The series recently debuted at a French film festival and appears to fit neatly (i.e., sloppily) within the body horror subgenre. Thurman and a ripped Tony Goldwyn play grieving parents who’ve lost their teen daughter (Lilliya Scarlett Reid). They’re seemingly good people who donate her heart so that another young woman, Sasha (Sivan Alyra Rose), can live, but then spooky stuff starts happening, and it becomes obvious that something is seriously amiss.

Are the parents simply mystical and new-agey types, or has this organ donation taken a turn for the supernatural? Well, people are bleeding from mouths, and chests are bursting open, and a poor mouse meets a terrible fate. Hopefully, this movie ends up being much better than that 2008 cornea-transplant horror starring Jessica Alba, but we’ll see. From the synopsis:

A young heart attack survivor becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Netflix’s Chambers arrives on April 26.