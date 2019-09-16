It’s hard to believe since Charlie Hunnam ended his Sons of Anarchy run five full years ago. The FX series saw him literally busting heads for seven seasons, and since that time, he’s attempted to diversify like stars of long-running series often do, so we’ve seen him dive into wide-ranging projects like The Lost City of Z, Papillion, and Crimson Peak. Yet no one can forget Hunnam muscling into Netflix’s Triple Frontier film, which gave him a taste of the streaming experience. And it seems that Hunnam warmed back up to TV on a streaming level, since he’s climbed onboard an upcoming Apple TV+ series, Shantaram, based upon the novel of the same name by Gregory David Robert.

Apple reportedly acquired the novel’s rights a year ago, according to Deadline, which brings the following description:

The 2003 novel tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide and sold six million copies.

At this time, Apple hasn’t announced a projected air date for the series, and it remains to be seen whether their relatively low price point will encourage subscribers to pounce despite very few original series planned for the November launch. As of now, the bigger draws include The Morning Show (with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon); See (a dystopian tale starring Jason Momoa); and Dickinson (with Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa as Death). Hunnam’s name certainly adds some action-drama clout, although it remains to be seen whether the series will closely adhere to the novel’s subject matter. Again, no release date exists yet, just Apple opening up their wallet as the mighty expensive streaming wars continue.

(Via Variety)