Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Trailer Will Bewitch You

October is not only the SPOOKIEST time of the year; it’s also the most chilling. After providing first looks and brief teasers, Netflix has finally released the first full-length trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the highly-anticipated supernatural series based on the comic book character of the same name.

Sabrina is, as you might have heard, a teenage half-mortal, half-witch who, on her 16th birthday, has to “choose between two worlds: the witch world of her family, and the human world of her friends,” star Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) explains. Most 16 years olds have trouble choosing which outfit to wear. Sabrina’s choice involves blood rituals and demons. But hey, there’s Salem!

Netflix already has one hit targeted toward teenagers in 13 Reasons Why — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which hails from the executive producers of CW sensation Riverdale, should be next. It’s about time the teens learn who Clive Barker is. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series.

Half witch. Half mortal. On her 16th birthday, Sabrina has to make a choice between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. With her aunties (Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis), her cat Salem, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Sabrina will face horrors and new adventures in the mysterious town of Greendale.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on October 26.