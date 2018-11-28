Diyah Pera for Netflix

The much-publicized Satanist lawsuit notwithstanding, Netflix’s Archie Comics adaptation Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been in the news thanks to its upcoming holiday special, “A Midwinter’s Tale.” The streaming giant recently released a brief plot summary for the special, which will see young Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) yet again break with her supernatural ways in order to celebrate the Christmas holidays. Now the one-off episode has added a Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum to the mix.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alexis Denisof, who played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on Buffy and the spin-off series Angel, has been cast as Adam Masters, the boyfriend of the possessed Mary Wardwell (Michelle Gomez):

Adam’s described as, “Handsome and charming, Adam returns to Greendale after a stint overseas working with Physicians Without Frontiers — unaware that his fiancé has been taken over by the demoness Madam Satan.”

The show has also cast McKenna Grace as a younger Sabrina for a number of flashback scenes in the holiday special. This is a fun bit of news, as Grace is also playing a young Carol Danvers in Marvel’s upcoming Captain Marvel film. (Denisof played “The Other,” Thanos’s servant, in The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.) The Originals alum Jedidiah Goodacre, meanwhile, will play Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s version of the classic literary character Dorian Gray, here spelled “Grey.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)