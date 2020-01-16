Netflix recently released an infernal music video ahead of the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina third season, and the trailer is now here to illustrate how Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch is confronting those Hellish nuisances that plague her so. This time around, Sabrina must wrestle with whether to embrace her own destiny and become the Queen of Hell or pass on those responsibilities elsewhere, to those who might not handle them well. Meanwhile, she’d love to spend some time being a “normal” high school student, but good luck with that one, lady. At least there’s a tiny glimpse of Salem!

As viewers can guess, Sabrina will begin this season attempting to rescue her warlock boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), after he sacrificed himself to the Dark Lord in her place. This won’t simply be a cut-and-dried rescue mission of poor Nick while he burns in Hell, though, especially when a pagan tribe rolls into Greendale with their own nefarious goals. Things are complicated, but Sabrina never lets Satan get her down for too long. The trailer does a fine job of dancing between Sabrina’s warring worlds while keeping her plucky attitude alive, and as always, the show looks gorgeous.

From the synopsis:

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club,” Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms — and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger…

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina — also starring Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson — returns on January 24.